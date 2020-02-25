Whistleblower: 'I Helped Saudi and UAE Illegally Funnel Hundreds of Millions to Trump's 2016 Campaign

In a new interview with The Spectator magazine, businessman Andy Khawaja claimed that he personally offered leaders in Saudi Arabia and the UAE high-tech tools to facilitate their efforts to donate hundreds of millions of dollars to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Khawaja, a Lebanese-American businessman known for his strong ties to many influential figures around the world, is the founder and CEO of Allied Wallet, a leading online payment service provider. Online, he's often described as an expert in terms of cybersecurity, banking, and Middle Eastern affairs.

Amid the shocking revelations he made recently, Khawaja told The Spectator that "certain figures are trying to destroy his business" and that "he's being persecuted because of the information he has."

He explained that back in 2016, his company sold online tools that facilitated creating secret virtual credit cards and gift cards to his fellow Lebanese-American businessman George Nader, an adviser to UAE's crown prince.

According to Khawaja, these virtual cards enabled leaders of the two Gulf countries to funnel hundreds of millions into Trump's election campaign, in the form of small donations to make it look like the money came from small American donors. The funds were able to be sent discretely because US laws don't require donations of less than $200 to be reported to the Federal Election Commission.

Khawaja's interview was widely circulated across social media, with many Americans expressing their shock over its content, although some remained suspicious about its timing and credibility.

George Nader's name was mentioned several times during the Muller investigations into the possibility of a Russian probe to help Donald Trump win the 2016 elections and was questioned over potential UAE influence.