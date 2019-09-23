White Woman Rips off Posters Hung by Hong Kong Protesters, Claims 'Safety is More Important Than Freedom'

A video of a western lady ripping off posters that Hong Kong protesters put up in Prince Edward district, saying that “safety is more important than freedom” has triggered outrage.

A white woman ripping off posters that Hong Kong protesters put in Prince Edward district, saying that “safety is more important than freedom”. Bet she never has to worry to choose either one. 🙄🤮

pic.twitter.com/PJSlUaIt8T — The Asian Feminist (@theasianfmnst) September 22, 2019

Hong Kong's protests started in June against proposals to allow extradition to mainland China. Clashes between police and activists have become increasingly violent, with police using tear gas and activists storming parliament. Police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets while some activists have thrown bricks, firebombs and other objects. In August, one protester was injured in the eye, leading demonstrators to wear red-colored eye patches to show their solidarity.

She’s trying to build her social credit for when China buys the rest of the US. Very forward thinking lady. — αλεξ ανδρος (@KYMbVS2Zk9g7x86) September 22, 2019

More than 1,000 people gathered at a public park near Hong Kong’s legislative complex on Friday, chanting “fight for freedom.” Activists were demanding accountability over a violent police raid on the nearby Prince Edward subway station on August 31st.

Wonder how much the CCP paid her.

Or maybe she's just thick in the head lmao — Steve Buscemi (@un404tunate) September 22, 2019

Activists argue that the incident in which the woman claims that “safety is more important than freedom” was nothing but an attempt by pro-China politicians to hire anti-protest Westerners in order to change the West’s view on the protest.

While I believe she’s entitled to her opinion and I sincerely want to hear her point of view, it’s ludicrous for her to think that China’s concern is about HK citizens’ “safety.” Solitary prison is safe with no freedom, would she prefer that? I think that’s her argument. — Viv (@vivianli416) September 23, 2019

The woman in the video is wearing a "Get Out of Jail Free" shirt which was also spotted on Triad thugs who assaulted protesters and civilians in the past. The group is led by thug-lawyer Junius Ho who orchestrated the July 21 attack in Yuen Long. This incident appears to be an attempt from the woman to provoke the protesters to attack her in order to brand them as villains and get the West to change its views on the protests.