Who Is the ‘Coffee-Boy’ Replacing Greenblatt as Middle East Peace Envoy?

Since the White House announced the appointment of Avi Berkowitz as the new US-Middle East peace envoy, the news has broken the internet with more people weighing on the conversation.

Following the departure of Jason Greenblatt, the 30-year-old new peace envoy who works as a “coffee boy” for Jared Kushner, a senior advisor for President Donald Trump, was announced appointed by Donald Trump.

The story has been widely reported with little information on Berkowitz’s history. While the Telegraph described him as the “coffee boy” of Kushner, other media outlets confirmed he served as an assistant to Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and advisor.

Avi Berkowitz has met Kushner when the first was an undergraduate at Queens College, and they joined a pickup basketball game at a Passover retreat in Arizona. Since then, they became friends and Berkowitz followed Kushner to the newspaper he then owned, the New York Observer, and then to the Trump campaign and subsequently the White House.

Most of his latest job description included joining Kushner and his wife, Ivanka, in addition to the daily logistics he handled; like getting coffee and coordinating meetings.

Additionally, Berkowitz have previously written a column in Kushner’s Observer chronicling the culture wars at Harvard, according to Haaretz.

The story had made waves with more people jumping on it questioning the criteria on which the White House’s choice was based on in addition to the fact whether Berkowitz; whose daily tasks included getting coffee and coordinating meetings for Kushner, would be qualified to handle the US foreign policy.

Some have also called into question Berkowitz’s experience, particularly amid the controversial so-called US Peace Plan to “solve” the Israel-Palestine conflict.

What would Kushner’s coffee boy do about the Middle East with no foreign policy experience?

His Twitter feed, that included mostly retweets of articles praising the Kushners and Trump in addition to his photos on the White House grounds, as well as traveling with the Kushners on the job.