Who Is Israel Selling Its Highly-Needed Ventilators to as COVID-19 Death Toll Continues to Rise?

Despite earlier reports of several Mossad operations missioned with importing ventilators, that have been crucial to treating coronavirus patients, the Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett made a surprising statement, in which he accused the bureaucracy in the country of "selling ventilators to other countries".

In time of #coronavirus, #Israel is selling ventilators that could be kept for its own citizens due to bureaucracy, says Defense Minister .@naftalibennett

Report by @AAhronheim https://t.co/zJQpgiOdh0 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 1, 2020

Bennett who has been quite active on social media, trying to spread awareness of the coronavirus using his personal accounts, said he just discovered that the ventilators already existing in Israeli warehouses are being sold to other countries.

The minister didn't provide any further explanation in reference to who is selling the greatly-needed medical devices or to whom they are being sold. He warned, however, that the responsible authorities need to exert every effort to keep such medical supplies in the country especially as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

In addition to more than 6k confirmed cases and more than 30 deaths, Israeli sources announced on Thursday morning that the Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and his wife have been diagnosed with the deadly virus.

#BREAKING #Israel's health ministry director, the head of the Mossad and other senior officials are isolated after the Health Minister tested positive for #Corona virus pic.twitter.com/ZN1ZiOu7b8 — Guy Elster (@guyelster) April 2, 2020

Earlier this week, the Israeli Channel 12 revealed that the Mossad has carried out several missions to secure medical equipment "from unspecified countries" amid worldwide shortages and that such tasks have successfully supported medical staffs with thousands of face and surgical masks much needed during the current crisis.