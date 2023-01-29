Who's behind drone attack in Iran?

ALBAWABA - Since the news about the drone attack targeting a defense equipment manufacturing complex in Isfahan city, several allegations emerged about who's likely responsible for the attack.

The Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday a quadcopter drone attack on a defense industrial complex in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.

In a statement, the ministry added that it was a failed attack with no casualties, only slight damage on the roof of the facility.

It maintained that three drones targeted the factory, but air defense destroyed one and the two others exploded after being caught in traps.

Many theories accompanied the news about the drone attack in Iran's Isfahan with fingers pointing at the United States and Israel.

BREAKING: A drone attack hit a US-led coalition base in southern Syria today, the US military's Central Command said, with a war monitor saying it was likely launched by Iran-backed groups, via @AFP. — Aya Iskandarani (@Aya_Isk) January 20, 2023

Several Tweets accused Israel of carrying out the attack. A person posted an interview with the ex-commander of Israel's navy, Eliezer Marom, who was asked about the "right time" to attack Iran’s nuclear installations.

He replied: "In my understanding, I think Israel has to attack because the situation right now is that Iran is a threshold country - 100 percent."

Another commentator accused the U.S. and NATO of targeting Isfahan as some claimed that the frequent attacks on American military bases in Syria, which are usually blamed on the Islamic Republic, as a good reason for the U.S. to avenge by targeting military factories in Iran.