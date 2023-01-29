Who's behind drone attack in Iran?

  1. Home
January 29th, 2023
The Iranian capital of Tehran. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Since the news about the drone attack targeting a defense equipment manufacturing complex in Isfahan city, several allegations emerged about who's likely responsible for the attack.

The Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday a quadcopter drone attack on a defense industrial complex in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.

In a statement, the ministry added that it was a failed attack with no casualties, only slight damage on the roof of the facility.

It maintained that three drones targeted the factory, but air defense destroyed one and the two others exploded after being caught in traps.

Many theories accompanied the news about the drone attack in Iran's Isfahan with fingers pointing at the United States and Israel.

Several Tweets accused Israel of carrying out the attack. A person posted an interview with the ex-commander of Israel's navy, Eliezer Marom, who was asked about the "right time" to attack Iran’s nuclear installations.

He replied: "In my understanding, I think Israel has to attack because the situation right now is that Iran is a threshold country - 100 percent."

Another commentator accused the U.S. and NATO of targeting Isfahan as some claimed that the frequent attacks on American military bases in Syria, which are usually blamed on the Islamic Republic, as a good reason for the U.S. to avenge by targeting military factories in Iran.

