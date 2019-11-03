Why Are Morality Police in Saudi Arabia Cracking Down on Public Indecency and Behavioral Misconduct?

Morality regulations in Saudi are being implemented as traffic, security and morality police started recording violations against “public decency,” including those who violate the dress code or breach the rules set by the Council of Ministers in April.

According to local news, officers began documenting offenses committed by violators, recording them in the civil record and imposing penalties up to 6,000 SAR.

Translation: “I’m okay… No I’m not.”

Cited incidents included playing loud music in neighborhoods or during prayer, leaving pet waste, spitting or dumping waste in public areas, placing posters in public places without a license, painting graffiti, filming people without asking permission, occupying places designated for the elderly and the disabled, and wearing inappropriate clothes, such as clothes that have hateful or offensive text and photos on them.

وين حقين الذوق العام ؟ شفشفه وأحضان فالشارع سلامات حتى مسيرة المثليين ماصارت كذا 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/uyGxoNnGwo — دونت كير (@IlYYIl) November 2, 2019

Translation: “Where are the morality police when this happened? Making out and hugging.. Even gay parades did not witness this behavior.”

Saudi’s society has always complained about filming accidents and dead bodies deeming it disrespectful to the families of the deceased. They also strictly warn against photographing people in public without permission.

The new laws aim to put an end to this kind of behavior. However, some people were upset, calling the laws too extreme.

Some men on social media were upset by the regulations, saying it's unfair for women to be able to wear makeup and show their hair while men aren't allowed to show their knees.