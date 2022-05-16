Why Are Berlin Authorities Fearful of Uttering Palestine?

ALBAWBA - Palestinians are dismayed at the Berlin authorities, to use an understatement, for banning all pro-Palestinian protests in this historic city that has seen so many tragedies in the past.

170 arrests made today in Berlin, of individuals carrying flags or wearing anything referencing Palestine. Any two people or more found saying Free Palestine in public were considered as forming a protest and arrested—simply, this is how Germany's Nazi past is being dealt with pic.twitter.com/0ImLljJF2C — Bassem (@bassem__saad) May 15, 2022

Furthermore, they are angry for not being allowed to express the right to demonstrate the fact that they have been expelled from their country in 1948. The Palestinian Nakba (Catastrophe) occurred in that year when more than 750,000 people were driven out of their homes by Zionist terrorists to make way for the creation of the state of Israeli on 15 May 1948.

The Berlin police has banned all Palestinian solidarity actions on the anniversary of the Nakba, including a vigil for Shireen Abu Nakleh organised by a Jewish group. Around Europe, historical memory and international solidarity are under vicious assault. https://t.co/N9D7qnjzNn — Paweł Wargan (@pawelwargan) May 13, 2022

Berlin, the now united capital of Germany that has been divided for the best part of for decades, has made it explicit that no pro-Palestinian protests will take part their because people are too emotionally-charged. What the authorities don't realize is that Palestinians are emotional because of the way they have been dealt with and treated.

Germany when will you learn, stop allowing your guilt get your better judgement.



Palestinian, human rights and left wing activists organized a vigil to commemorate the 74th anniversary of Nakba in Berlin city, today. 15.5.2022. pic.twitter.com/Sn04syxSdD — Crescent Heart (@ehab_judeh) May 16, 2022

The Nakba Day is a way to demonstrate by Palestinians to the world of their plight - as mass refugees - and the historical injustices that has been done to them. Is this hard for politicians in Berlin to understand!

And more pro-Palestine protests are being held in different parts of Germany. There is no historical guilt there. So why only Berlin? In addition to that, police in the city are not afraid in demonstrating who is boss. They have arrested 170 people for daring to utter the world "Palestine", almost demonstrating their fear of the word when the geographical entity is heard all over the world.

The Vigil was also to protest ban of the authorities police of Berlin for all demonstrations and activities related to commemorating the Nakba



German Police surrounded about 30 activists for an hour and banned aflashmob and all activities under pretext of banning anti-Semitische pic.twitter.com/D77BmeaIKf — Crescent Heart (@ehab_judeh) May 16, 2022

In addition to that, they cancelled a vigil for slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was murdered by Israeli soldiers, and the world got to know of it and screamed about it. Berlin, this is just unbelievable!