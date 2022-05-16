  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Why Are Berlin Authorities Fearful of Uttering Palestine?

Why Are Berlin Authorities Fearful of Uttering Palestine?

Published May 16th, 2022 - 07:34 GMT
Pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin
Demonstrators display a banner reading "Freedom for Palestine" during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on 19 May 2021 (AFP)

ALBAWBA - Palestinians are dismayed at the Berlin authorities, to use an understatement, for banning all pro-Palestinian protests in this historic city that has seen so many tragedies in the past.

Furthermore, they are angry for not being allowed to express the right to demonstrate the fact that they have been expelled from their country in 1948. The Palestinian Nakba (Catastrophe) occurred in that year when more than 750,000 people were driven out of their homes by Zionist terrorists to make way for the creation of the state of Israeli on 15 May 1948.

Berlin, the now united capital of Germany that has been divided for the best part of for decades, has made it explicit that no pro-Palestinian protests will take part their because people are too emotionally-charged. What the authorities don't realize is that Palestinians are emotional because of the way they have been dealt with and treated. 

The Nakba Day is a way to demonstrate by Palestinians to the world of their plight - as mass refugees - and the historical injustices that has been done to them. Is this hard for politicians in Berlin to understand! 

And more pro-Palestine protests are being held in different parts of Germany. There is no historical guilt there. So why only Berlin? In addition to that, police in the city are not afraid in demonstrating who is boss. They have arrested 170 people for daring to utter the world "Palestine", almost demonstrating their fear of the word when the geographical entity is heard all over the world.

In addition to that, they cancelled a vigil for slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was murdered by Israeli soldiers, and the world got to know of it and screamed about it. Berlin, this is just unbelievable! 

Tags:BerlinPalestineGermanyNakba

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...