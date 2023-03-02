Why did Britain think of cats mass extermination?

  1. Home
Published March 2nd, 2023 - 08:33 GMT
ALBAWABA - Britain considered exterminating all domestic cats in the country during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of the virus.

Former British Health Minister James Bethel revealed that the government was studying whether it was necessary to exterminate all domestic cats in the country, during the early days of the Corona epidemic.

According to the former minister, the government considered this matter since it was not clear whether domestic cats could transmit the virus to humans or not.

In the early days of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, researchers tried to study multiple theories to reveal the origin of it. Among the most prominent theories was that the virus had passed from animals to humans in a live animal market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

This theory sparked fear among citizens, in various parts of the world, of animals and their ability to spread and transmit viruses. 

