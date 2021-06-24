Why Did this Coffee House in Beirut Go Viral?

Riwaq Beirut cafe, a coffee house in Lebanon’s Beirut, became viral after a poster from the place was shared on social media platforms.
مطعم "رواق" في بيروت 🏳️🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/SdllwzMsau— حُب (@Arabiclife) June 22, 2021
The poster which is written in both Arabic and English languages reads: “If you’re sexist, racist, homophobic or an asshole, don’t come in.”
The Lebanese cafe also shows support for the Palestinian case as two other posters hanged below; “Intifada Until Apartheid Falls;” the first one reads and the second one says: “Continued Intifada; Continued Nakba since 1948.”
- الكلام ده من مطعم وكافيه "رواق". في (لبنان / بيروت) .. ودي العبارة الحقيقة اللي بتمثل حسابي .— A_hmed (@Ahmeeddd44) June 22, 2021
- لا تدخل / خليكّ برّا . 💕 pic.twitter.com/bqkgwKQ9Cz
Social media users have engaged a lot with the poster with some calling it offensive and bad marketing while others strongly agreed with the posters’ content; admitting that we should confront stereotypes in the society.
!!!!! المشكلة مش بس هيك انزلوا اقرأوا ال replay ينصدموا من التخلف ..— Farah 𓂆 (@alsaadfarah12) June 23, 2021
انا من الناس لو بدي اموت جوع او عطش ما بسمح لحالي ادخله https://t.co/epFsz1lnq1
غزو فكري بشكل مخيف حسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل https://t.co/zNGEGehbfb— 3isha (@Y0Sha_) June 23, 2021
A Twitter account shared the poster disagreeing with it saying: “If I would die from hunger or thirst; I would never eat in that cafe.”
Another user said that he didn’t get anything from the poster and it is completely useless. Adding it is a bad marketing strategy for a cafe which should welcome everyone despite his/her beliefs claiming that Riwaq Beirut cafe will now lose most of its customers.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)