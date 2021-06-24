Why Did this Coffee House in Beirut Go Viral?

Riwaq Beirut cafe, a coffee house in Lebanon’s Beirut, became viral after a poster from the place was shared on social media platforms.

The poster which is written in both Arabic and English languages reads: “If you’re sexist, racist, homophobic or an asshole, don’t come in.”

The Lebanese cafe also shows support for the Palestinian case as two other posters hanged below; “Intifada Until Apartheid Falls;” the first one reads and the second one says: “Continued Intifada; Continued Nakba since 1948.”

- الكلام ده من مطعم وكافيه "رواق". في (لبنان / بيروت) .. ودي العبارة الحقيقة اللي بتمثل حسابي .



Social media users have engaged a lot with the poster with some calling it offensive and bad marketing while others strongly agreed with the posters’ content; admitting that we should confront stereotypes in the society.

!!!!! المشكلة مش بس هيك انزلوا اقرأوا ال replay ينصدموا من التخلف ..

انا من الناس لو بدي اموت جوع او عطش ما بسمح لحالي ادخله https://t.co/epFsz1lnq1 — Farah 𓂆 (@alsaadfarah12) June 23, 2021

غزو فكري بشكل مخيف حسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل https://t.co/zNGEGehbfb — 3isha (@Y0Sha_) June 23, 2021

A Twitter account shared the poster disagreeing with it saying: “If I would die from hunger or thirst; I would never eat in that cafe.”

Another user said that he didn’t get anything from the poster and it is completely useless. Adding it is a bad marketing strategy for a cafe which should welcome everyone despite his/her beliefs claiming that Riwaq Beirut cafe will now lose most of its customers.