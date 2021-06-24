  1. Home
Why Did this Coffee House in Beirut Go Viral?

Riwaq Beirut Cafe is located in Lebanon
Riwaq Beirut Cafe is a coffee house in Lebanon’s Beirut. (Twitter)
Highlights
Lebanon's Riwaq Beirut Cafe has became a hit since the poster was shared on social media.

Riwaq Beirut cafe, a coffee house in Lebanon’s Beirut, became viral after a poster from the place was shared on social media platforms.

The poster which is written in both Arabic and English languages reads: “If you’re sexist, racist, homophobic or an asshole, don’t come in.” 

The Lebanese cafe also shows support for the Palestinian case as two other posters hanged below; “Intifada Until Apartheid Falls;” the first one reads and the second one says: “Continued Intifada; Continued Nakba since 1948.”

Social media users have engaged a lot with the poster with some calling it offensive and bad marketing while others strongly agreed with the posters’ content; admitting that we should confront stereotypes in the society.

A Twitter account shared the poster disagreeing with it saying: “If I would die from hunger or thirst; I would never eat in that cafe.”

Another user said that he didn’t get anything from the poster and it is completely useless. Adding it is a bad marketing strategy for a cafe which should welcome everyone despite his/her beliefs claiming that Riwaq Beirut cafe will now lose most of its customers.

