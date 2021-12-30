Why Did India Freeze The Bank Accounts of Mother Teresa's Charity?

In a shocking move, the Indian authorities decided to freeze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa's charity and ban it from receiving foreign funds, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The Missionaries of Charity is the Catholic religious order and philanthropic organization which was launched by Mother Teresa.

According to the federal ministry, Mother Teresa’s charity was unable to achieve eligibility conditions under local laws.

The Missionaries of Charity, which was launched by the Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1950, is headquartered in the eastern city of Kolkata and works with some of the country’s poorest and destitute people.

The Indian authorities’ decision was faced by a huge criticism worldwide since Mother Teresa is a well known figure for its caring and helping people with needs and the fact that this charity is already assisting so many people and sending reliefs to those in top need for food or aid.

Huge comments and tweets were shared on social media. One wrote: “Imagine, no matter one's beliefs, attacking Mother Teresa's nuns who simply feed and care for the destitute, for political purposes.” Another person said: “Is that legal?”

Furthermore, a statement was released by the charity saying that earlier it has requested to renew its license with the aim to get foreign funds again. However, the Indian government has refused the applicant.

The renewal license was requested under India’s Foreign Contribution Regulation Act but “was refused on 25 Dec. 2021 for not meeting the eligibility conditions.”

According to Bloomberg research, India has been cracking down on human rights organizations since 2014. Last year Amnesty International shut down its India operations after accusing the government of “constant harassment,” including freezing its bank accounts.