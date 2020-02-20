  1. Home
  3. Why Did Iran Try to Cover Up Its First Coronavirus Cases Until Two Patients Died?

Riham Darwish

Published February 20th, 2020 - 10:07 GMT
Iranian activists had already shared news of coronavirus cases in Iran before the government issued statements denying it. (Shutterstock)

Iranian health officials in Qom city to the north of Tehran have reported the death of two elderly people after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, despite authorities denying earlier reports of 2019-nCov cases.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran has announced the first two coronavirus fatalities in the Middle East, highlighting that the two deceased patients were elderly and suffered immune deficiencies. 

According to the Iranian semi-official Isna news agency, an unspecified number of individuals have been quarantined and are being tested for the new epidemic.

Officials have not offered any more details about the citizens who passed away, neither did they address whether they had traveled to China since the recent outbreak.

Over the past few days, Iranian activists were already sharing news of coronavirus cases in Iran before the government issued statements denying it.

Iranian social media users have also been sharing several videos of the entrance of a hospital being quarantined in Qom.

Meanwhile, some accounts shared unverified details about the two victims, accusing the government of lying about the reality of the disease in the country and for trying to cover up more cases "because they haven't been able to manage the crisis."


