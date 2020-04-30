  1. Home
Why Did the Official White House Twitter Account Unfollow India's Modi?

Riham Darwish

Published April 30th, 2020 - 09:00 GMT
Trump paid an official first visit to India last February and was warmly welcomed by PM Modi. (AFP)

Yesterday, Indian Twitter users noticed that the official account of the White House has unfollowed both the Indian President and the Prime Minister. The two moves launched a wave of speculations over the motive of the unfollows.

Despite very positive vibes between the governments of both the US and India especially following the US President's official trip to India last February, the fact that the official White House twitter account unfollowed accounts of the two highest-ranking men in India sparked lots of controversies.

Some users linked this virtual move to news of a deal between the two countries in connection to the possibility of using an Indian-manufactured anti-malaria drug to treat the novel coronavirus two weeks ago.

They suggested that the inefficiency of the drug reported most recently may have initiated the White House to unfollow President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some Indian commentators noted that the importance of this Twitter shift stems from the fact that India's official media had widely celebrated news of the follows two weeks ago, hailing this as a huge diplomatic victory for India, as its two politicians were the only world leaders followed by the White House account.

Yet, a senior White House official told Indian media; the White House Twitter tool usually follows accounts of major politicians and US embassies in countries visited by the President. This is done in efforts to track relevant tweets and share them through US official platforms, explaining that unfollowing these accounts has only to do with the end of the visit and nothing more.


