Why Does a Canadian Firm Lobby for Dictators in Libya and Sudan?

Randa Darwish

Randa Darwish

Published July 1st, 2019 - 11:01 GMT
Copies of the deal signed between Sudan's military council and Dickens & Madson Inc. (Twitter)
Copies of the deal signed between Sudan's military council and Dickens & Madson Inc. (Twitter)

 

A recent agreement between a Canadian lobbying agency and Sudan’s military council has been raising many questions among Sudanese and Arabs.


 

Canadian Dickens & Madson Inc. reportedly signed a $6-billion deal in June 2019 with Sudan’s ruling military council who is accused of widespread violence against Sudan’s peaceful protesters, including mass killing and rape crimes on June 3, 2019.

Canadian Dickens & Madson Inc. reportedly signed a $6-billion deal in June 2019 with Sudan’s ruling military council

The deal promises to polish the military council’s image and ensure international coverage in its favor. It also seeks to search for oil investors and arrange a meeting with US President Donald Trump in a bid to whitewash the crimes committed by a military council led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
 

“We shall use our best efforts to ensure favorable international as well as Sudanese media coverage for you,” the lobbying contract says.

The Montreal-based company is headed by Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli intelligence officer. It has earlier signed a deal with powerful Libyan militia commander Khalifa Haftar to serve as a paid lobbyist for him.

As soon as the story was first reported by Canada’s the Globe and Mail, copies of the contracts started circulating the internet leading international and Sudanese activists to criticize the Canadian agency.

One Sudanese activist went to Twitter, comparing it to having PR campaigns in favor of Hitler.

This comes at a time when hundreds of thousands of Sudanese have been rallying to go to streets on June 30, to demand a civilian government in Sudan after weeks of an internet blackout in the country.

The turmoil in Sudan started late in December 2018 when people protested against the dictator, Omar Bashir, who has been ruling the country for 30 years. In April 2019, Bashir was ousted in a military coup. People in Sudan have been peacefully protesting since them and demanding a civilian government.

Tags:SudanProtestsSudanRevolution

© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now