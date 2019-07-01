Why Does a Canadian Firm Lobby for Dictators in Libya and Sudan?

A recent agreement between a Canadian lobbying agency and Sudan’s military council has been raising many questions among Sudanese and Arabs.





Canadian Dickens & Madson Inc. reportedly signed a $6-billion deal in June 2019 with Sudan’s ruling military council who is accused of widespread violence against Sudan’s peaceful protesters, including mass killing and rape crimes on June 3, 2019.

The deal promises to polish the military council’s image and ensure international coverage in its favor. It also seeks to search for oil investors and arrange a meeting with US President Donald Trump in a bid to whitewash the crimes committed by a military council led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.



NEW: #Sudan's transitional military council has hired Canada-based Dickens & Madson to "arrange a public meeting" with Donald Trump, get financing from the US, and get funding from the Eastern

Libyan Military Command in exchange for military help to the Libyan National Army pic.twitter.com/o64z9RuoAg — Aaron Schaffer (@aaronjschaffer) June 27, 2019

“We shall use our best efforts to ensure favorable international as well as Sudanese media coverage for you,” the lobbying contract says.

So apparently Dickens & Madson has no issue dealing with murders and terrorism who commit crimes against the oppressed and weak. Money can buy you lots of things but not dignity or honour. And this firm has neither. #Sudan https://t.co/xVFlwuF5J2 — Wafa Elamin (@wafashelamin) June 29, 2019

The Montreal-based company is headed by Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli intelligence officer. It has earlier signed a deal with powerful Libyan militia commander Khalifa Haftar to serve as a paid lobbyist for him.

Lobby firm Dickens & Madson just signed a $6 million contract with #Sudan's military regime. Does the name sound familiar? It should. The firm is run by Ari Ben-Menashe, who also worked for #Zimbabwe's ex-dictator Robert Mugabe. Shameful, if unsurprising. https://t.co/8AllNrZ0IP — Jeffrey Smith (@Smith_JeffreyT) June 27, 2019

As soon as the story was first reported by Canada’s the Globe and Mail, copies of the contracts started circulating the internet leading international and Sudanese activists to criticize the Canadian agency.

Dickens and Madson how do you sleep at night whilst you dream of ways to make the genocidaires in #Sudan look good? Israeli connection? Ari Ben Menashe. Us Zimbos know about him. https://t.co/rDOBQMzPGs — Wiz Bishop (@WizBish) June 30, 2019

Dickens and Madson Inc. is a Canadian lobbying firm working on polishing the image of a regime that is responsible for atrocities in Sudan. We urge you to stand with us against those seeking personal gains over the blood of our people. — Hussein 🧟‍♂️ (@DousaHussein) June 28, 2019

One Sudanese activist went to Twitter, comparing it to having PR campaigns in favor of Hitler.

Shame on you, Dickens & Madson, for accepting money from war criminals who murder innocent peaceful protestors, rape & pillage. #SudanMassacres #IAmSudanRevolution https://t.co/lAEOaFJ61M pic.twitter.com/bKn7eZTdNh — Chillin in my Bacta (@DarthAmin) June 29, 2019

This comes at a time when hundreds of thousands of Sudanese have been rallying to go to streets on June 30, to demand a civilian government in Sudan after weeks of an internet blackout in the country.

The turmoil in Sudan started late in December 2018 when people protested against the dictator, Omar Bashir, who has been ruling the country for 30 years. In April 2019, Bashir was ousted in a military coup. People in Sudan have been peacefully protesting since them and demanding a civilian government.