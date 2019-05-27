Why has a 2015 'Honor Crime' Video from Yemen Resurfaced?

The story of 10-year-old Yemeni kid called 'Ma’ab' has been sparking controversy on the internet all over again four years later, and the reason is still unclear.





In details, the Yemeni young girl was found in 2015 dead in one of the slopes of the mountains of the country after being shot dead by her father in what was identified at that time as an “Honor Crime”.

A video has been widely-shared in 2015 for the kid who was identified as Ma’ab, talking to her father who was seen asking about her being friends with boys, why she was talking to them, and considering it a taboo and inappropriate.

In the video, Ma’ab appeared with a bruised face as a result of the violence she was facing in her family. It was confirmed that her uncle, the father’s brother, filmed it and he is believed to help the father commit his crime.

The crime has made waves in media at that time. Local media reports confirmed the father was arrested at that time, yet, it is unclear whether he was charged with killing her or had been released later.

مآب 10سنوات اليمن قتلها والدها غسلاً للعار قام عمها بتسجيل مقطعاً مصوراً للطفلة لكي يبرر قتتلها و يبرئ أبيها من دمها حيث استخدم الفيديو كوسيله لإدانة الطفلة و اعتراف منها بإرتكاب"الفاحشة "

هل انتي تكلمي عيال ؟ نعم

وماتسمعي كلام ابوك ؟ نعم

يعني الان تلاقي ربك الى جهنم ؟ نعم pic.twitter.com/id8rRJrHcw — haya (@haya_be_1) May 26, 2019

Translation: “Ma’ab, 10-year-old, was killed by her father to “clean his honor”. Her uncle filmed the video to use it as justification for the crime and to indict her of the crime, which is “obscenity”. [Her father says: Do you talk to boys? -Yes. Don’t you listen to your father? -Yes. -So, you are going to meet God now? -Yes.”

The video that went viral at that time, has now resurfaced and more people are joining the conversation and remembering Ma’ab. Some social media accounts have also mistakenly reported the video as a recent incident in Yemen.

The story of Ma’ab, as well as many other Yemeni girls, highlights the plight of Yemeni young girls and women who are still living in a tribal and hyper-restrictive society with high rates of so-called “Honor Crimes” and child marriage.