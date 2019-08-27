Why Is the Internet Calling to Boycott Nestlé?

People are calling to Boycott Nestlé, after the world's largest food and beverage company planned to steal 1.1 million gallons of water from natural springs in order to repackage it and sell it as bottled water.

In a controversial move that has sparked controversy, outraged environmentalists and also raised questions about the authority and value of public water, Nestlé is seeking permission to take more than 1.1m gallons a day from the natural springs to sell back to the public as bottled water.

The multinational food and drink corporation has dealt with similar issues in the past. A few years ago, the state water resources control board of California issued a report of investigation stating that Nestlé has been taking water “without a valid basis of right” from a national forest in San Bernardino and selling it as bottled water.

Nestlé continues to steal water from there, pumping 45 million gallons last year alone.

In addition to the water crisis, environmental activist have also pointed out the issue of plastic waste that comes along with bottled water. This is due to the fact that Nestlé produces 1.7 million tonnes of plastics every year.

What can you do about this crisis?

