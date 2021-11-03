Why Is Mohammad Bin Salman Upset With Joe Biden?

As legal cases between the Saudi Crown Prince and the former intelligence official Saad Al Jabri advances in US courts, the US press continues to weigh on developments as they take place, in addition to analyzing the current Saudi-American diplomatic relations.

An opinion piece published lately by the Washington Post's David Ignatius suggests that the Saudi Crown Prince is feeling quite upset with US President Joe Biden who is largely believed to be avoiding calling or meeting Mohammad bin Salman.

The analyst compared the current attitude to the blank check granted to MBS by the former administration especially the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Moreover, the report pointed to the fact that an impunity request made by the Saudi government in October 2020 to protect MBS against the case filed by Al Jabri has been pending ever since.

Amid these legal difficulties faced by MBS, Ignatius highlights the diplomatic dry spell between MBS and Biden which has been apparently refusing to meet with the Saudi Crown Prince or speak with him throughout the months he has been in office, which has been upsetting the Saudi prince, according to the article.