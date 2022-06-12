Why Is Prince William Selling Magazines in the Streets?

  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published June 12th, 2022 - 06:53 GMT
Prince William was spotted by basspayers as he sold copies of The Big Issue. (Twitter: sueziad)

A few days after the United Kingdom celebrated Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne, Prince William was spotted in the streets of central London selling copies of "The Big Issue" magazine.

Wearing a vest and a hat reading the logos of The Big Issue, the 40-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who is the second in line for the throne, was seen on Thursday selling copies of the magazine, impressing passersby who took several pictures with him before widely sharing them on social media.

In the appearance that was not previously announced, Prince William's choice to promote The Big Issue was part of his work to support the street newspaper founded in 1991 and its social mission to help vulnerable and homeless people make a living through self-help and legitimate work.

Prince William magazine

Source: Twitter

Ever since its establishment, The Big Issue has been giving homeless people and those in financial difficulties five issues for free a day, for them to sell each for £3, so it serves as a source of financial support instead of begging in the streets. 

Therefore, Prince William's hours selling The Big Issue were part of his effort to raise awareness for the important work done by The Big Issue and to shed light on the need to support homeless and poor individuals in the country.

By 2016, The Big Issue celebrated selling it 200th million copy, helping more than 92,000 vendors earn around £115 million. It is also read by nearly 400,000 people across the UK and circulates 83,073 copies every week, according to their website

