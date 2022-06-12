Why Is Prince William Selling Magazines in the Streets?

A few days after the United Kingdom celebrated Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne, Prince William was spotted in the streets of central London selling copies of "The Big Issue" magazine.

Wearing a vest and a hat reading the logos of The Big Issue, the 40-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who is the second in line for the throne, was seen on Thursday selling copies of the magazine, impressing passersby who took several pictures with him before widely sharing them on social media.

#NEW Prince William was spotted by the public this week in the streets selling the @BigIssue mag. It's a weekly magazine sold by homeless or vulnerably housed people, their mission is to dismantle poverty by creating opportunities.

In the appearance that was not previously announced, Prince William's choice to promote The Big Issue was part of his work to support the street newspaper founded in 1991 and its social mission to help vulnerable and homeless people make a living through self-help and legitimate work.

Ever since its establishment, The Big Issue has been giving homeless people and those in financial difficulties five issues for free a day, for them to sell each for £3, so it serves as a source of financial support instead of begging in the streets.

Therefore, Prince William's hours selling The Big Issue were part of his effort to raise awareness for the important work done by The Big Issue and to shed light on the need to support homeless and poor individuals in the country.

Future King of England #PrinceWilliam in London selling copies of homeless magazine called (The Big Issue) without any obvious security guards surrounding him.

By 2016, The Big Issue celebrated selling it 200th million copy, helping more than 92,000 vendors earn around £115 million. It is also read by nearly 400,000 people across the UK and circulates 83,073 copies every week, according to their website.