Why? Social Media Goes Wild at The Khamenei-Assad Meeting in Tehran

Published May 9th, 2022 - 07:59 GMT
(From Left) Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Al Assad, Raisi
A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on May 08, 2022, shows him (L) during a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C), and Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi (R), in the capital Tehran. © AFP

ALBAWABA - The latest visit of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad is making much social media news and ballyhoo. But before we get into that, the trip should be put in perspective. 

The visit has been covered much by Iran's media naturally. Its Al Assad's second visit to Tehran since 2011 when his country became embroiled in a never-ending civil war that costs hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions. 

His visit made on Sunday, described as a rare trip since the Syrian president practically never goes anywhere abroad - except to Russia, his strong ally, and recently to the United Arab Emirates - is described as a strategic move.

It cements the already strong relations between the two countries for Assad was accompanied by a full delegation. He was received by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader and the country's president Ebrahim Raisi.

The visit has been trending in different hashtags (#Iran #Syria #Khamenei & #Assad meeting in #Tehran) with somewhat alternating variations from the social media crowed.

 

Two themes dominate his visit from a social media angle and let's face it, its the people who are the news makers these days: One tended to focus on the meeting of the two leaders in different poses to the tune of dominating music with Khamenei meeting Assad and different visiting delegates. In all fairness however, this video was from Khamenei's official website.

The other included "juicy" tidbits. Social media pundits focused on the so-called "slippers" the Ayatollah was wearing when he greeted the Baathist president.  

But why should that be of worry, after all, this is traditional for many gulf leaders? Netizens didn't see it that way and started making fun of the situation and in one long thread decided to go to town in their comments. Supposing the cameras were not there to photo the meet, how would Khamenei have greeted Assad? One uncouth comment was this:

All friendly chatter or maybe not!

 

Tags:Ayatollah Ali KhameneiBashar AssadEbrahim RaisiUAERussiaTehranDamascusVladimir Putin

