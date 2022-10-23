Why Was Hu Jintao 'Led out' of Chinese Communist Party Congress?

  1. Home
Published October 23rd, 2022 - 06:05 GMT
China's President Xi Jinping (R) sits besides Premier Li Keqiang (2L) as former president Hu Jintao (2R) is assisted to leave from the closing ceremony of the 20th China's Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP)

A video showing former Chinese president Hu Jintao, 79, driven out of the Communist Party congress has stirred debate on social media. Multiple conspiracy theories have been made about the possible reasons behind leading out Hu Jintao of the party session.

In the clip that got millions of views online, Hu Jintao was sitting next to Xi Jinping, who won a third term as the country's leader, before a man came to him, held his hand, and 'forcibly' pulled him up to take him out of the session.

The controversial video went viral on social media as activists widely slammed taking the former leader out of the session for no clear reason or explanation.

Some have suggested that the political thoughts are totally opposite between ex-president Hu Jintao and the current president Xi Jinping, taking into consideration each president's political stance on Taiwan and China's relations with the US. 

Others claimed that taking Hu Jintao out of the Chinese Communist Party session could mean a 'military action' in Taiwan very soon. While some allegedly said that it is a firm message to the US as he previously stood for peaceful relations with the US.

Furthermore, other people claimed that Hu Jintao was about to speak up against Xi Jinping and his re-election and his stance on Taiwan, but Jinping discovered it at the last moment and drove him out of the session.

About Hu Jintao

Hu Jintao, born in December 1942, served as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from 2002 to 2012, and president of the People's Republic of China (PRC) from 2003 to 2013.

Hu was the first leader of the Communist Party from a generation younger than those who participated in the civil war and the founding of the republic.

