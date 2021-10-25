Why Would Israel Cut US Diplomats off Water and Electricity?

Recent reports that the US's democratic administration might reverse some of the decisions taken by the former Trump team regarding diplomatic representation in Jerusalem are triggering a furious backlash in Israel.

By the end of 2017, former US President Donald Trump was proud to sign an executive order closing the US Consulate in Jerusalem, which handled Palestinian affairs in the Occupied territories, and opening a US Embassy in the city at the heart of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Oren suggests cutting off water and power to American diplomats if the US dares to open a consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem. https://t.co/O63vkZDFgm pic.twitter.com/qSjEsbHJ1R — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 24, 2021

Trump's decision had also led to the permanent closure of the Palestinian Authority's office in Washington, DC, in a move that was deemed as "total bias to Israel."

Yet, the political change in the US which resulted in an end to the Trump reign has also brought several discussions over the fate of US relations with both the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Earlier this year and shortly after taking office, the Joe Biden administration confirmed that it will not move the US Embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv, but they did express intentions to reopen communication channels with Palestinians, ones that were totally shut for the last four years. The Biden administration had already restored $235 million in financial aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA last April, which was also cut off by Trump in 2017.

Michael Oren went from being a US citizen to relinquishing his citizenship to serve as Netanyahu's ambassador to Washington to calling for an Israeli siege on an American diplomatic facility in just 12 years.



Heck of a transformation. https://t.co/qcZ9HfVFbR — Yousef Munayyer (@YousefMunayyer) October 24, 2021

Israel Hayom has reported serious concerns amongst Israeli officials that the US might unilaterally reopen its Consulate in Jerusalem so it follows up with Palestinians, in addition to unconfirmed plans to reopen the PLO offices in the US.

The Israeli daily has also highlighted threats by the former Israeli ambassador to the US Michael Oren to cut American diplomats residing in Jerusalem off water and power in response to such decisions once they are taken.

It also quoted the Israeli official, who is also a US citizen, as he told Jewish organizations about his "attempts to talk Americans out of the decision" saying that the consulate's narrative of the conflict on the website was "antisemitic" and "denying the Jewish existence in Jerusalem."

"Theoretically, one could stop providing electricity and water to the building. And it is possible to do other things that we shouldn't talk about right now" - Michael Oren

According to international law, Jerusalem which was militarily occupied by Israeli forces during the 1967 war is considered a Palestinian territory under illegal Israeli occupation.