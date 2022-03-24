Wife of Ex-Ukraine MP Tries to Get Away With $28 Million at The Border!

ALBAWABA - This time its big financial news from the Ukraine, not Russian bombs, not refugees but corruption maybe, and money leaving the border! The loot of one day.

♨️The wife of ex-deputy Kotvitsky tried to smuggle 28M$ and 1.3 M euros through Transcarpathia. Ukrainian customs officers in Transcarpathia "did not notice" $28 million and € 1.3 million exported from Ukraine. Hungarian customs officers, in turn, noticed this money - and so pic.twitter.com/6SYkNodbzQ — UkraineWarReports🇺🇦 (@WarReportUk) March 20, 2022

The latest piece of salacious news is today of the wife of former Ukrainian parliamentarian Igor Kotvitsky. What about her you may say, is she among the border refugees?

Former prominent Ukrainian politician’s wife attempted to bring more than $28 million in cash through a refugee border crossing into Hungary. According to Hungarian customs officials, Anastasia (Kotvitska) Kotvitsky (the wife of Igor Kotvitsky) had several suitcases filled… pic.twitter.com/KPuOtM50Un — Bryan Ivermectin Pastor (@BryanACPastor) March 22, 2022



Yes, but listen to this story! Hungarian customs border officers stopped Anastasia (Kotvitska) Kotvitsky with a stash of $28 million as well as 1.3 million euros packed in several suitcases. Anastasia was ready to jump the border when everything went wrong.

🇺🇦

The Ukrainian elite is slowly packing their bags, collecting only the most valuable thing.



At the Hungarian border, customs officers found 28 million dollars and 1.3 million euros in the suitcases of the wife of the former Ukrainian MP Kotvitsky. pic.twitter.com/S6X6S5DsOK — Hawkeye1745 (@Hawkeye1745) March 20, 2022

Unsurprisingly news got out of the find and got many on the social media talking. At first (and according to one social media report) Ukrainian customs officers at Transcarpathia "didn't notice" the stash but it was stopped on the Hungarian border and questions started to be asked such as where did it come from, and of course the money cases had to be declared.



One on social said, and with a hint of sarcasm: I am sure this is "totally honest" money. Another: "That's my tax money" and another just innocently asked: Is bringing such money "illegal in Hungry?" A tempting answer would be: What do you think?

That’s my tax money — yoshi20 (@sircg) March 21, 2022

And so others pointed out this is American tax payers money with words being registered. Despite the exclamation of (good grief) one called on the Hungarian authorities to keep the loot but can they? Another put it this way: "I see she has a box of chocolates, and as far as all that American money? Did she really think she was going to go ahead and boogie her way on over a year. Please tell her she's not welcomed, she can keep her chocolates."

I see she has a box of chocolates, and as far as all that American money? Did she really think she was going to go ahead and boogie her way on over a year. Please tell her she's not welcomed, she can keep her chocolates. — Christine H (@Christi45798852) March 21, 2022

There was much humor as well: One put it this way. "Hungary customs be like 1 for me, 1 for me, 1 for me, none for you." And so the comments and the one-line sentences kept going on.

