Will Cancel Culture Ruin Justin Trudeau? Canadian PM Faces Backlash for Wearing Blackface

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore blackface makeup to a party at West Point Grey Academy, a private school where Trudeau taught in 2001.

The picture was taken at an “Arabian Nights” themed gala. It shows Trudeau, who was 29 years old at the time, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands completely darkened. The photograph went viral after Time magazine obtained a copy of the yearbook and shared it to the public earlier this month.

I’m not going to accuse @JustinTrudeau of being a racist.



But he’s the master of identity politics and the Libs just spent months accusing everyone of being white supremacists.



He definitely is the biggest hypocrite in the country. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 19, 2019

Unfortunately, Trudeau is not the only public figure who darkened his skin in the past for a costume. The United States has a long and painful history of white performers darkening their faces to demean and dehumanise African-Americans—a practice made popular by minstrel shows in the 19th century. The blackface continued into the 20th century in Broadway shows and Hollywood movies.

Lmao people are pretending like it wasn’t bad to do blackface in 2001. https://t.co/uqEt0IbXdp — Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) September 19, 2019

After facing a huge backlash for the scandal, Trudeau apologised: “I shouldn’t have done that. I should have known better and I didn’t. I’m really sorry.” When asked if he thought the photograph was racist, he said, “Yes it was. I didn’t consider it racist at the time, but now we know better.”

Trudeau was 30. Let that sink in, 30. Who else is forgiven like this at 30? — Nashwa Lina (@nashwakay) September 19, 2019

Despite the backlash, Trudaeu is getting a lot of support from people who argue that ‘cancel-culture’ is getting too far ruining people’s careers over past mistakes.