Will The Media Bully King Charles For His Views on Islam?

ALBAWABA - King Charles III and Islam is trending on the social platforms. The net is fill of images of him either expressing his views and/or either in different attire.

King Charles has been quite public about his admiration for Islam as a religion, and Muslim communities, both in Britain and abroad. Watch how the media will bully and punish him for it. When you know you know. pic.twitter.com/nXd6YJw0Li — Hend F Q (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) September 17, 2022

While it is argued Muslim communities particularly those living in Britain feel that the new monarch will seek to press a more 'positive' view of Islam, others say the media will needle the king on this.

He added that it was largely hidden by a drive towards “western materialism”https://t.co/Uuf6DKnD3D — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) September 17, 2022

However, many feel the issue of "Islamophobia" will take a back seat from now on as King Charles has on previous occasions expressed admiration for the different percepts of Islam, its wisdom and provision of special knowledge.

✍️Opinion by Peter Oborne & Imran Mullahttps://t.co/QAq1movYMW — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) September 17, 2022

King Charles III's admiration for Islam has excited the UK's Muslim community. With the ascension of a Muslim-friendly king, @YBirt asks us to consider the monarchy's violent history of empire and current soft power. https://t.co/dhHQV7u9ts — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) September 18, 2022

Many tweets are being made about the new king who has a remarkable knowledge of the Islamic religion and has freely expressed them in different settings.

"Although it’s not unusual that a tolerant monarch would be polite and respectful about all the faiths practiced in their country, the new King has gone much further than that in an era of all-too-common Islamophobia," writes @hahellyer https://t.co/gVQSfGsJLg — TIME (@TIME) September 18, 2022

He sets out with a positive tone.

“Charles III noted that women were granted the right to property and inheritance in Islam 1,400 years ago, paid tribute to the “remarkable tolerance” of medieval Islam, and lamented western “ignorance about the debt our own civilisation owe to the Islam” https://t.co/Apdbheja1H — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 13, 2022

He certainly does not believe Islam and Christianity are at odds with each other.