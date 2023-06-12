Woman wakes up inside her coffin

ALBAWABA An elderly woman from Ecuador, Bella Montoya, who had been declared dead by a state hospital two days earlier, was found alive inside a coffin at her own wake, According to her son.

In a video shared on Twitter, Bella Montoya, 76, can be seen in the open coffin, breathing heavily, while two men offer assistance. Currently, she is receiving medical treatment at the same state hospital.

🇪🇨 | La mujer de la tercera edad, de nombre Bella Montoya, fue dada por muerta en el hospital de Babahoyo.



Se la entregaron a su hijo al medio día para que realizara el velorio, pero horas más tarde se dieron cuenta que aún estaba viva.pic.twitter.com/kOsaqxcnmB — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundial2) June 10, 2023

"she was hitting the box" with her left hand after the five-hour wake, Her son, Gilbert Balberán, said.

Montoya's death was announced on Friday at a public hospital in the coastal city of Babahoyo, in the southwest of Ecuador.

Montoya was admitted to hospital with a suspected stroke “and went into cardiorespiratory arrest without responding to resuscitation manoeuvres, so the doctor on duty confirmed her death,” Ecuador’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry said it had established a committee to investigate the incident and that it would supervise Ms Montoya’s care.