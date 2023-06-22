Woman who claimed to be Putin’s biological mother dies

ALBAWABA - An old woman who always caused controversy on social media after claiming to be the biological mother of Russian President Vladimir Putin died aged 97.

Vera Nikolaevna Putina, a Georgian woman who, from 1999, allegedly claimed that Putin is her son died on May 31. Putina always said that from the first time she saw the Russian leader on television, she immediately knew that he was her lost son.

The Georgian woman claimed for decades that Putin was her son, born to her after she had an affair with a married man.

His grandmother was killed by the Germans in 1941 and two of his uncles disappeared on the Eastern Front. Georgian Woman called Vera Putina claimed that she Vladimir was her son, but this was denied by the Kremlin. Putina died on 31 May 2023.



3/ pic.twitter.com/vkNE1RLR4K — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) June 21, 2023

The Russian president never replied to the claims made by Vera Putina, however, the Kremlin dismissed Vera's baseless theory.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, replied to claims: 'The story is not true. It does not correspond to reality at all.'

Vera Putina shared earlier many photos of her son, which showed an uncanny resemblance to the now 70-year-old Russian president Putin.

Years ago, Vera, who had lived in the extremely poor village of Metekhi in the former Soviet state of Georgia, allegedly revealed that she gave away Putin when he was just 10 years old.

Family of the Russian president:

Putin was born on 7 October 1952 in Leningrad, Soviet Union to Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin and Maria Ivanovna Putina. He was the youngest of three children.

Putin's grandfather, Spiridon Putin, who lived from 1879 to 1965, was a personal cook to Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin. The Russian president's mother was a factory worker and his father was a conscript in the Soviet Navy, serving in the submarine fleet in the early 1930s.