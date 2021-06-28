Women’s Freedom of Dress Questioned in Egypt!

Controversial debate kicked off in Egypt on women's freedom after two contradictory incidents took place in the same week.

The first one was after a 19-year-old girl called Habiba Tarek went to her college's exam wearing a dress. Despite the fact that the dress was decent, the college’s academic staff slammed her clothes as unsuitable for university; one professor said: “did you forget to wear your pants?”.

A 19 year old #Egypt-ian student gets harassed and humiliated by academic staff in her university, as they judged her dress to be “provocative”.#EndViolenceAgainstWomen#GBV is also #Verbal https://t.co/SAHiLKDCv9 — Farah Abdul Sater Ferraton (@FarahSFerraton) June 26, 2021

A huge support campaign on social media was launched declaring support for Habibia saying she has the right to wear whatever she wants without being subjected to harassment.

Hashtags “#فتاة_الفستان ~ the girl with the dress and #حبيبة_طارق ~Habiba Tarek'' were released defending women’s right to wear whatever she wants whenever she wants.

Dr. Mahmoud Zaki, President of Tanta University, expressed his sadness over the incident adding that he has referred the case of a student harassed in the Faculty of Arts over her dress to the Public Prosecution for investigation.

✨✨السيد رئيس جامعة طنطا يُحيل واقعة طالبة كلية الآداب #حبيبه_طارق اللي تم التنمر بيها من المراقبه المُنتقبه الي النيابة العامة للتحقيق وأتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة وفقاََ للقانون ..السوشيال ميديا قوة أجتماعية لا يُستهان بها بس لما تتوجهه للحق .. البسي عشان خارجين يا ست 😡👋 pic.twitter.com/Y3gLWcGcXd — Ashgaan Nabil (@DrashgaanN_NK) June 26, 2021

Another incident came in contrast to Tanta's University one. Dina Hashim is an Egyptian girl who was banned from entering the pool in one of the hotels in Alexandria because she was wearing the Burkini.

مرحباً بكم في مستنقع ازدواجية المعايير... دينا هشام بنت مصرية رفضت ادارة فندق بالم هيلز دخولها حمام السباحة بسبب ارتدائها المايوه الشرعي الخاص بالمحجبات و حبيبة طارق طالبة كلية آداب جامعة طنطا والتي تعرضت للتنمر من قبل مراقبي الامتحانات سيدات ورجال لارتدائها فستان بدلا من بنطلون pic.twitter.com/Av8AOxZvpQ — Eman Atweel (@EAtweel) June 26, 2021

Feminists and women’s right activists have denounced both incidents as repeated especially in Egypt; they also called for protecting women and females and to give them the choice of wearing whatever they found suitable wherever they want.