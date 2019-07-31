Princess Haya Applies for Wardship, Forced Protection and Custody of Children in UK Legal Battle

Princess Haya has recently made her first public appearance in London. She was filmed heading to the High Court on July 30 alongside her lawyer, a few weeks after her escape from Dubai.









The princess who has reportedly sought asylum in the UK has also applied for a British forced marriage protection order relating to her children from Dubai's 70-year-old ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who has also applied for the return of his children. لإhe princess has also applied for a non-molestation order relating to herself in addition to the wardship of the children, according to the High Court.

While UK press have been provides access to the courtroom, there are restrictions in place on reporting.

In court for second day of the Princess Haya and Sheik Mohammed case re their children. Not yet clear If we will be able to report anything because orders are in place to protect welfare of children. — Lisa Hampele (@lisahampele) July 31, 2019

Mohammed bin Rashid and Princess Haya’s divorce is likely to be one of the most expensive in UK legal history. The custody question is likely to be discussed within the context of conditions in the UAE.

According to UK laws, if parents are unable to decide amicably on what living arrangement is best for their child, the courts will decide on their behalf taking in consideration the child’s benefit. But in Princess Haya’s case, it might not work considering the several religious, royal and political factors that surround legal battle.

the several religious, royal and political factors that surround legal battle.

Earlier this month, a man claiming to be a close friend of one of the Sheikh's older daughters, Princess Latifa, and Shamsa, said that he shouldn't be given custody of his young children from Princess Haya. He suggested a history of kidnapping older daughters that tried to escape outside the UAE, yet were taken back by force and at times disappeared from public view.

“Even if he got partial custody, I am certain that the first time the children went to the UAE they would become captives and never allowed to see Princess Haya again,” he claimed.