Would You Wear a Suit Made of Men's Moustaches?

In an unusual way to spotlight men’s health amid the Movember campaign, an Australian leading men's fashion brand, Politix, has released the world’s first-ever suit which is fully made from men’s moustache hair calling it “the Politix Movember Mo-Hair suit.”

The Mo-Hair suit was created by the assist of Melbourne-based visual artist Pamela Kleemann-Passi, as a link between art, hair and medical science, Australian Men’s Health reported.

Kleemann-Passi has used moustache hair to create a one-of-a-kind hairy fabric, the Politix Men’s Wear said. The artist mo-hair suit was moustache hair and cotton, it was then woven and held together by a tulle overlay. After that, the material was cut into a tailored, single-breasted Politix suit, courtesy of the head of design, Paul Burden.



In an Instagram post, the Australian fashion brand wrote: “Yep, we made a suit out of moustaches. Beautiful, isn't it? This expertly tailored two-piece is crafted from the finest Australian Mo-Hair (and a few beards), in a blend of brownish, ginger and salt 'n' pepper. 80% facial hair and 100% masterpiece.”

Furthermore, the artist behind the Mo-hair suit said that she was encouraged to design this suit as her husband, Passi Jo, died from prostate and colorectal cancer in 2016. He loved a snappy suit and he usually grew an impressive moustache.

“For me, this is for him. I want this suit to challenge, intrigue, amuse and start difficult conversations. So, Mo Bros, get checked. Talk openly. And please, listen to your body," she added.

The mo-hair suits are considered as part of Politix's wider Movember campaign 'Worn to Be Heard'. The program is aimed at encouraging men to 'cry like a boss' and express their emotions in healthy ways.

Not only the Mo-hair suit, but the Australian men’s fashion house has also released three custom-designed jackets that highlight multiple men’s health issues including mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Movember is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide. The Movember Foundation’s goal is to help men live happier, healthier, longer lives.