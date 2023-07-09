Yellen rebuked for breaking protocol in China

ALBAWABA - The United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was rebuked on social media after a video of her shaking hands with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

Yellen, was during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on July 8 when she was seen "weirdly" shaking hands with the Chinese official.

Not only the handshake was described as "inappropriate," but also that Yellen was seen bowing multiple times in front of the Chinese Vice Premier.

US Treasury Secretary Jeannette Yellen, who is on a visit to China, is criticized for her excessive friendliness, which was expressed in numerous bows at a meeting with her Chinese counterpart.



Diplomatic etiquette experts at The New York Post note that American officials do not… pic.twitter.com/PoQrLbUMJr — Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) July 8, 2023

According to diplomatic etiquette experts at The New York Post, U.S. officials do not bow at all when meeting Chinese counterparts and officials.

Furthermore, He Lifen, to whom Yellen bows glibly, didn't respond with a mutual movement.

Yellen held a 4-day trip to China comes after a short time after the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blicken's visit. She said on Sunday that talks with Chinese officials helped put ties on "surer footing."