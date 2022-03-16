Zelensky Wants a NATO 'No Fly Zone' Over Ukraine. What Do You Think?

ALBAWABA - President Volodymyr Zelensky keeps urging the west - the USA and NATO alliance members to impose a 'No Fly Zone' over the skies of Ukraine. The west - again led by Washington - keeps saying "no" because that would mean embroiling the western military alliance into an open-ended war with Russia and hence World War III and the very probable use of nuclear weapons.



Bloggers have been sketching their thoughts especially after Zelensky made a "virtual address" to the US Congress where again he made a direct appeal to the emotions of the Americans and why they must apply a "No Fly Zone.

Zelensky is a western puppet. His Congress adress is laughable. A no fly zone if implemented will mean certain war between NATO and Russia. He's been put there to try to start a war one by the western military industrial complex who are going to make billions by selling arms. — Ollie (@Ek_ollie22) March 16, 2022

For the most part Netizens feel differently with much reaction made after the Zelensky speech who reminded the Congressmen, both Democrats and Republics, of Pearl Harbour and more recently of the deadly 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington.

The first almost constitutes an appeal, and as if the US president Joe Biden needs reminding, to stay out of this war and no more foreign entanglements, probably with a direct reference to Afghanistan.



PRESIDENT BIDEN - PLEASE STAY OUT OF THIS WAR!!!



NO FOREIGN ENTANGLEMENTS!!!



ZELENSKY NEEDS TO AGREE TO NOT JOIN NATO. WAR OVER! https://t.co/sbm6X5dxo2 — Stellar Rupes Nigra (@Stellardrummer1) March 16, 2022

While some say that Zelensky's request should be respected and that an air embargo should be enforced, others are not too sure about the issue. One says that enforcement would definitely lead to dangerous escalation:

@ZelenskyyUa knows that a "No-Flay Zone" requires enforcement – that is, being ready and able to shoot down any aircraft violating the space. That immediately escalates the conflict into a war with @NATO. @POTUS & @NATO have said - No to his ask. Time to consider capitulating. — William Perry (@WilliamofUlster) March 16, 2022

Another sees it in terms of Russian security and makes the point that the Ukraine president must first offer NATO a deal. But what kind of an arrangement would that involve? The problem with that is Russia which doesn't want NATO in its geographical proximity.

Zelensky has offered a no NATO deal. This speaks to Russia’s security concerns (unlike the irrelevant EU question, which is more about Russia seeking to retain a vassal arrangement.) — Richard Bethell (@RichardBethell) March 16, 2022

The escalation angle is stressed further although one says NATO shouldn't leave Ukraine by its own but offer different things; and what would that be it might be wondered?

I'm not suggesting NATO leave Ukraine to its fate. It's good they're providing aide. And, further military action might be the right answer.



I'm talking specifically about a No Fly. A No Fly guarantees Russina escalation and would not stop the artillery. — Adam Black (@AnAdamBlack) March 16, 2022

If NATO did enforce a No Fly Zone, there could be another war, a wide conflict at that that may never end, a spiral into the abyss maybe. And all the movies about a nuclear winter suddenly come alive. And therefore another clear angle is put:

A war for what? No nato? Stop the war now Putin&Zelensky — Kronberg (@Kronberg9) March 16, 2022

Another just says it was Ukraine that started the war. But isn't this getting it the wrong way round since it was Russia that started the conflict on Feb 24 when its 140,000 soldiers in Belarus suddenly decided to move into the country.

"There were no separatist republics before Russia sent troops"

Yes, that's correct. Everything kicked off AFTER the US backed coup in Kiev.

The constitution can be changed. Zelensky promised peace, Ukraine being a NATO 'partner' & threatening to join NATO brought war. — Andy #FreeAssange (@AndyMcDeeOne) March 16, 2022

Because Zelensky keeps his appeals up for a No fly Zone, in fact an appeal made every other day, one very irksome tweet spelt out the frustration:

What's with this guy Zelensky?? cant seem to get himself off the no FLYZONE roundabout! Gosh! hasnt it entred his head yet that if NATO enforced this then we would have air to air combat with the Russians. President Zelensky wants to head everyone into a European WW3. Guy is lost pic.twitter.com/Xw5MUkV3CB — nigel carder (@NigelCarder) March 16, 2022

The different angles continue however. One, undoubtedly didn't like the way Zelensky approached Congress by appealing to different emotions and the issue of loss and terrorism. American didn't need to be reminded of that:

#Zelensky is despicable taunting Americans with "Remember Sep 11" Americans having to cope every day with the pain of the loss of their children, parents, etc, and he says "Remember Sep 11" No #Zelensky a terrorist attack isn't the same as u causing a war by trying to join NATO https://t.co/RjZ72pj8r3 — Steve Davis (SteveDavis2 on Gettr) (@stevero40104467) March 16, 2022

Stop the appeal the next one could be saying calling Zelensky a "little dull" and the fact that NATO are not dumb" because of the nuclear aspect of war.

Obviously Zelensky has to ask for a NFZ. You're a little dull if you think NATO is even remotely interested in enforcing one though. They aren't dumb, they know what it means. Cool your jets, no one wants a nuclear war. — Indeterminate (@SkinwalkerTruth) March 16, 2022

Some as well, openly blame the Ukraine president and says he could have avoided war with the Russian bear if the issue was addressed properly and with negotiations, an abiding to existing agreements:

Zelensky renews push for no fly zone in address to US Congress

Make no mistake Zelensky could have prevented the Ukraine war

He just had to abide by agreements his country made with Russia, Germany, France, U.K & USA

Zelensky wants NATO involvement, he is pushing for nuclear war — wantout1234wto (@wantout1234wto) March 16, 2022

And then there is the risk of a destructive nuclear war. A World War III may lead to nuclear exchange and probably the end of life as we know it, a sobering fantasy that can become a terrible reality:

No matter what Mr. Zelensky says, nothing is a worth a WW III holocaust. Nothing! A Princeton University simulation predicts that a tit-for-tat #nuclear exchange between #NATO and #Russia, escalating to intercontinental missiles, could kill 34 million people within a few hours. — Michael Hoffman (@HoffmanMichaelA) March 16, 2022

And views continue to be made on social platforms depending on the politics and ideology of bloggers. Despite its dangers some say a 'No Fly Zone' enforced regardless of the consequences and escalations. And they seems to be saying if that means WWIII so be it.