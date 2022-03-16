Zelensky Wants a NATO 'No Fly Zone' Over Ukraine. What Do You Think?

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - President Volodymyr Zelensky keeps urging the west - the USA and NATO alliance members to impose a 'No Fly Zone'  over the skies of Ukraine. The west - again led by Washington - keeps saying "no" because that would mean embroiling the western military alliance into an open-ended war with Russia and hence World War III and the very probable use of nuclear weapons. 


Bloggers have been sketching their thoughts especially after Zelensky made a "virtual address" to the US Congress where again he made a direct appeal to the emotions of the Americans and why they must apply a "No Fly Zone. 

For the most part Netizens feel differently with much reaction made after the Zelensky speech who reminded the Congressmen, both Democrats and Republics, of Pearl Harbour and more recently of the deadly 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington.

The first almost constitutes an appeal, and as if the US president Joe Biden needs reminding, to stay out of this war and no more foreign entanglements, probably with a direct reference to Afghanistan. 
 

While some say that Zelensky's request should be respected and that an air embargo should be enforced, others are not too sure about the issue. One says that enforcement would definitely lead to dangerous escalation:

Another sees it in terms of Russian security and makes the point that the Ukraine president must first offer NATO a deal. But what kind of an arrangement would that involve? The problem with that is Russia which doesn't want NATO in its geographical proximity.

The escalation angle is stressed further although one says NATO shouldn't leave Ukraine by its own but offer different things; and what would that be it might be wondered?

If NATO did enforce a No Fly Zone, there could be another war, a wide conflict at that that may never end, a spiral into the abyss maybe. And all the movies about a nuclear winter suddenly come alive. And therefore another clear angle is put:

Another just says it was Ukraine that started the war. But isn't this getting it the wrong way round since it was Russia that started the conflict on Feb 24 when its 140,000 soldiers in Belarus suddenly decided to move into the country.

Because Zelensky keeps his appeals up for a No fly Zone, in fact an appeal made every other day, one very irksome tweet spelt out the frustration:

The different angles continue however. One, undoubtedly didn't like the way Zelensky approached Congress by appealing to different emotions and the issue of loss and terrorism. American didn't need to be reminded of that: 

Stop the appeal the next one could be saying calling Zelensky a "little dull" and the fact that NATO are not dumb" because of the nuclear aspect of war. 

Some as well, openly blame the Ukraine president and says he could have avoided war with the Russian bear if the issue was addressed properly and with negotiations, an abiding to existing agreements:

And then there is the risk of a destructive nuclear war. A World War III may lead to nuclear exchange and probably the end of life as we know it, a sobering fantasy that can become a terrible reality:

And views continue to be made on social platforms depending on the politics and ideology of bloggers. Despite its dangers some say a 'No Fly Zone' enforced regardless of the consequences and escalations. And they seems to be saying if that means WWIII so be it. 

