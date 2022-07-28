  1. Home
  Zelensky & Wife: Stop The War, We Are Having a Photoshoot!

Marwan Asmar

Published July 28th, 2022 - 09:20 GMT
Zelensky & Wife (twitter)

ALBAWABA - The Zelenskys (man and wife ) vogue photoshoot is making great headlines and much social media commentary.

One added this in disbelief it might be added. 

And the pictures look so fine and plush. You may say its photography: You are supposed to look good. Its Vogue. 

The action, no doubt as part of a PR campaign to get more help from the west for Ukraine which is in the middle of a war with Russia, has been going viral for a couple of days:

Volodymyr Zelensky's moral dimension is being questioned as he is accompanied by his wife Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska. But why should that maybe. Are you serious?

The photoshoot has gone viral. People, netizens, seem to be incredulous. 

Is it embarrassing or showbusiness and glamour being played as a double-edge game.

Yes, it is the thick of war.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 1312 (@qu33ranarchy)

 

Why not come to a kind of understanding? Russia's war on the Ukraine started on 24 February. It doesn't look as it will be ending anytime soon with the West providing the money and firepower to Kiev.   

And then there is a final kneejerk:

 

Tags:Volodymyr] ZelenskyUkraineRussiaKievMoscowOlena Volodymyrivna Zelenska

Via SyndiGate.info


