​The Emirates NBD Unity Run

One of the UAE’s leading community events, the annual Emirates NBD Unity Run aims to support people of determination and encourage inclusivity in the city's social, personal and professional spheres.

It sees droves of residents and visitors descend upon Dubai Silicon Oasis to participate in a 3km fun run or walk, or run an un-timed 10km distance.

The event is known for its carnival-like atmosphere, offering participants a spread of delicious food outlets, live entertainment and music to delight all ages.

People of determination get free entry to their event with the SANAD Card, along with one companion.



Held under the Patronage of HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, the Unity Run supports Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination, Senses Residential and Day Care Centre, and Red Crescent.

It endorses the ‘My Community’ initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, which aims to transform Dubai into a disability-friendly city by the year 2020.