Dubai World Trade Centre will turn up the heat this summer as it sets up indoor stadiums for Dubai Sports World.

Bringing outdoor sports into a 25,000sqm air conditioned space, DWTC will become the city’s centre for all things sports.

Don't let the summer sun bring an abrupt end to your athletic fun and fitness. Football, basketball, cricket, table tennis–you name it, you’ll find it at Dubai Sports World. The four-month period caters to all skill levels and interests, and there are many ways you can get involved.

Rent out a court or pitch to play with friends, join a sports academy to refine your skills or organize a showdown with competing teams. There's no excuse not to keep your sports stride going strong this summer at Dubai Sports World.