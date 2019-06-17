10 Arabs in France Football List of “Best African Players in History”

The French weekly magazine France Football recently released a list of the “30 best African players in history”, with 10 of them hailing from Arab countries.

Algeria and Egypt jointly shared the highest number of players to feature in the list with four each, with the former taking the highest ranking for an Arab in sixth place with Algerian legend Rabah Madjer, who was the first Arab footballer to win the European Cup in 1987 with Porto.

The highest ranked Egyptian footballer was Al Ahly legend Mahmoud “Bebo” Al-Khatib making 13th place, with recent UEFA Champions League winner Mohamed Salah jointly sharing 18th place with two-time African Cup winner Mohamed Aboutrika. Taking 11th place was Egypt’s veteran goalkeeper and four-time African Cup champion Essam el-Hadary.

The remaining two spots went to Tunisia’s Tarek Dhiab and Morocco’s Nourredine Naybet.

Find the full list of the Arabs who made the list below:

27th – Tarek Dhiab (Tunisia)

Joint 22nd – Lakhdar Belloumi (Algeria)

Joint 22nd – Nourredine Naybet (Morocco)

Joint 18th – Mohamed Aboutrika (Egypt)

Joint 18th – Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

15th – Rachid Mekhloufi (Algeria)

13th – Mahmoud Al-Khatib (Egypt)

11th – Essam el-Hadary (Egypt)

8th – Mustapha Dahleb (Algeria)

6th – Rabah Madjer (Algeria)

By Tareq Selim