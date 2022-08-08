100 Days to Go Until the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

The countdown to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai is officially on with today (Tuesday) marking 100 days to go until the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the year at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The leading players on the DP World Tour Rankings in partnership with Rolex are set to put on a show once again for fans in the UAE when the action gets underway on the Earth course on November 17.

Former champions include four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy, U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, four-time Rolex Series champion Jon Rahm as well as defending champion Collin Morikawa, who became the first American to win both the DP World Tour Championship and DP World Tour Rankings in a thrilling tournament last season.

As well as all the action on the course there is plenty for non-golf fans to enjoy off course in the Championship Village, which will cater for children, families and the UAE’s social crowd.

Previous editions have welcomed some of the region’s finest food trucks, activations from some of the UAE’s leading brands as well as live music and trick shot shows. Fans can expect more of the same this year along with the second staging of the tournament’s Ladies Day, which will offer ladies golf clinics, a Best Dressed competition, free drinks and many other perks.

With just 100 days to go until the much-loved sporting and social occasion, Tom Phillips, Head of DP World Tour Middle East, has urged fans to snap up the FREE general admission tickets or take advantage of one of the Premium Experiences on offer.

“With just 100 days to go until the DP World Tour Championship, excitement is building amongst golf fans and non-golf fans alike across the UAE,” said Phillips.

“This was highlighted when we launched our tickets last month – we’ve had a huge number of fans register for the greatest weekend on Earth already and we expect many more to join us at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 17-20.

“As well as the free general admission tickets, we’re also thrilled to be able to offer some of the finest premium experiences at a golf tournament in the form of the Championship Chalet and Earth Lounge, which include delicious delights, free-flowing beverages and fantastic vantage points of the action on course.

“We look forward to seeing you there!”

Fans can still take advantage of the Early Bird discounts on a Premium Experience, with prices starting as low as AED499 for the Earth Lounge and AED2000 for the Championship Chalet.

To register for free tickets or purchase a Premium Experience please visit dpwtc.com.