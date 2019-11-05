14th Asian Shooting Championship Kicks Off in Doha

The 14th ISSF Asian Shooting Championship kicked off Monday in Qatar with 1,000 participants from 32 countries competing for a qualifying spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

During the opening ceremony, President of Qatar's shooting federation and head of the council organizing the tournament Mohammed Al-Kuwari said that Doha won the draw to hold the competition in 2012 and delivered successfully.

He also congratulated Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah President of the Asian Shooting Federation on winning the presidential seat and his efforts for developing this sport.

Secretary General of the Asian Federation Duaij Al-Otaibi gave a few words saying the vision to develop this sport and promote the top shooters in the world through this tournament by providing as many qualifying positions for Tokyo 2020.

Day one begins on Tuesday with the Men's 10 meter Air Rifle followed by the Women's 10 meter Air Rifle competitions as well as the Trap Mixed Team Juniors and close with the Women's 10 meters Air Pistol.