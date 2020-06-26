2 Besiktas Players Contract Coronavirus

Two football players from the Besiktas team in the Turkish Super Lig have tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced Thursday.

“All players, technical staff and club employees were tested for the virus at the BJK Nevzat Demir training facility on 24 June, Wednesday. Two footballers tested positive for COVID-19, according to the results,'' according to the Istanbul club.

Besiktas said treatment has started for the players whose names were not disclosed.

Fenerbahce, Trabzonspor and Galatasaray along with the Turkish Football Federation and the Turkish Basketball Federation sent well wishes to Besiktas on Twitter.