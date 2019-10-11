2 Turks Among 60 Best Young Footballers in 2019

Two Turkish young stars are among world's 60 best young footballers for the current year, according to British daily The Guardian.

The 2019 list features young footballers who were born in 2002.

The 17-year-old Mustafa Kapi "currently holds the record as the youngest player ever to play for Galatasaray’s first team and has already been capped numerous times for Turkey at youth level," The Guardian said.

Muhammed Emin Sarikaya "will be hoping to follow in Cengiz Under’s footsteps by making a move from Basaksehir to a top club in Europe (Cengiz Under went to Roma in 2017)," it said.

"Sarikaya has already been capped 22 times for the Turkey Under-17 side and is expected to see first-team action for Basaksehir this campaign," it said.

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati is also in the list.

There are also five Asian players in the list -- including Luqman Hakim Shamsuddin (Malaysia), Jun Nishikawa (Japan), Noah Botic (Australia), Khasanov Mukhriddin (Tajikistan), Suphanat Mueanta (Thailand) and Jasurbek Jaloliddinov (Uzbekistan).