2021 AFCON: Morocco's Coach Unveils Squad to Face CAR

Morocco's coach Vahid Halilhodzic on Thursday unveiled the list of the players who will face the Central African Republic (CAR) on November 13 and November 17 as part of the 2021 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Morocco is currently leading Group E of the 2021 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers with four points, while the Central African Republic is third with three points. If the Atlas Lions win both of their upcoming games, they will guarantee a spot in the African Cup of Nations.

The line-up:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla/Spain), Munir El Kajoui (Hatayspor), Hicham El Mejhed (Ittihad Tangier).

Defenders: Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Issam Chebake (Yeni Malatyaspor), Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax Amsterdam), Hamza Mendyl (FC Schalke 04), Nayef Aguerd (Stade Rennais FC), Zouhair Feddal (Sporting CP), Samy Mmaee (Sint-Truidense VV), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid CF).

Midfielders: Adel Taarabt (SL Benfica), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea FC), Faycal Fajr (Sivasspor), Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt), Nassim Boujellab (FC Schalke 04), Sofyan Amrabat (ACF Fiorentina).

Forwards: Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan), Youssef El Arabi (Olympiacos Piraeus), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla FC), Zakaria Aboukhlal (AZ Alkmaar), Soufiane Rahimi (Raja Casablanca), Achraf Bencharki (Zamalek SC), Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04).