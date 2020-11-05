2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Tunisia Picks Players for Tanzania Games

Tunisia's football team coach Mondher Kebaier announced during a press conference held on Thursday, his picks of players for the first and second leg games against Tanzania as part of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations day 3 and 4 qualifiers.

The first-leg game will be played on November 13 in Rades and the second-leg game is set for November 17 in Dar Essalem.

The national team are in the lead in Group J with 6 points, followed by Tanzania and Libya (both 3 points) and Equatorial Guinea (0 points).

Here is the list of players:

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha , Moez Ben Cherifia (Esperance ST), Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien) ,Elyes Damergi (Stade Rennais/France)

Defenders: Wajdi Kechrida (ES Sahel), Mohamed Dräger (Olympiakos/Greece), Nassim Hnid, (AEK Athènes/Greece), Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi (CaykurRizesport/Turkey), Dylan Bronn (FC Metz/France), Oussama Haddadi (Kasımpasa/Turkey), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly/Egypt)

Midfielders: Ferjani Sassi (Zamalek/Turkey), Elyes Skhiri (FC Cologne/Germany), Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby IF/Denmark), Aymen Ben Mohamed (Le Havre/), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (ES Sahel), Seif Eddine Khaoui (O.Marseille/France), Naïm Sliti(Al Ittifak/Saudi Arabia), Marc Lamti (Hanover 96/Germany), Elyes Jelassi (USMo), ,Hamza Rafia (Juventus/Italy), Saad Bguir (Abha/Saudi Arabia),

Attackers: Wahbi Khazri (AS Saint-Etienne/France), Nabil Makni (Cannes/France), Youssef Msakni (Al Duhail/Qatar),