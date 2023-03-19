  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. 2022-23 Premier League: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace predicted lineups

2022-23 Premier League: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace predicted lineups

Published March 19th, 2023 - 10:37 GMT
Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second-leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 16, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second-leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 16, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Arsenal will be focusing on clinching the Premier League title following their elimination from the Europa League when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, March 19
Kick-off time: 14:00 (GMT)
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace probable lineups

  • Arsenal possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Mikel Arteta

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli

  • Palace possible (4-3-3)

Head coach: Paddy McCarthy (interim)

Joe Whitworth; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Luka Milivojevic, Cheick Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp; Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha

Tags:Mikel ArtetaArsenal FCCrystal PalacePremier League

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...