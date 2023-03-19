2022-23 Premier League: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Arsenal will be focusing on clinching the Premier League title following their elimination from the Europa League when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, March 19

Kick-off time: 14:00 (GMT)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace probable lineups

Arsenal possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Mikel Arteta

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli

Palace possible (4-3-3)

Head coach: Paddy McCarthy (interim)

Joe Whitworth; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Luka Milivojevic, Cheick Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp; Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha