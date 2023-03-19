2022-23 Premier League: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Arsenal will be focusing on clinching the Premier League title following their elimination from the Europa League when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Match date: Sunday, March 19
Kick-off time: 14:00 (GMT)
Venue: Emirates Stadium
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace probable lineups
- Arsenal possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Mikel Arteta
Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli
- Palace possible (4-3-3)
Head coach: Paddy McCarthy (interim)
Joe Whitworth; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Luka Milivojevic, Cheick Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp; Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha
