2022 World Cup: Arab football association supports Qatar

The Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) has affirmed its support for Qatar's hosting of the 2022 World Cup, stressing that Qatar 2022 will be a real opportunity to introduce the world to the distinctive Arab culture.

In a statement, the UAFA voiced support for all preparations to host this global event, reiterating its confidence in Qatar's excellence and ability to achieve the highest standards of success in organising a successful and unique World Cup edition.

"The UAFA stresses its rejection of all suspicious and baseless propaganda, which aims only to distort Arab capabilities and competencies," the statement read.

The statement also called for football fans worldwide to enjoy the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as a unique experience to learn about the Arab region's cultural heritage and its diverse nature.