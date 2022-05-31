2023 AFCON Qualifiers Get Underway Exclusively on beIN SPORTS Across MENA

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, media, and entertainment group, and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS, will broadcast a selection of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations’s (AFCON) most-anticipated qualifiying matches– live and exclusively to audiences’ screens across all 24 countries of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The first three of 44 group stage qualifying matches gets underway from Wednesday 1 June and is scheduled to be held in the space of 13 days.

The tournament will feature the five FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM qualified teams - Cameroon, Ghana, , Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia - and some of the biggest African teams including Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania Sudan.

Displaying the very best of African football, Matchday 1 and Matchday 2 fixtures will air in three languages - viewers can tune into beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN SPORTS 4 for Arabic commentary; beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1 and beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2 for English commentary ; and beIN SPORTS FRENCH 1 for French commentary. Matches featuring Arab teams will be complemented by the best-in-class studio analysis presented by beIN’s top punditry team using beIN’s state-of-the-art studio facilities. The global broadcaster will also have on-the-ground reporters live from the stadiums, interviewing players and coaches pre- and post-matches.

First up from the Matchday 1 set, with an Arabic studio from 18:15 MECCA, beIN’s viewers can catch the opening match between Libya and Botswana. Later that evening, Ghana will play Madagascar at 22:00 MECCA. Next, Tunisia will make their Matchday 1 debut on Thursday, 2 June, against Equatorial Guinea, with the Arabic studio commencing from 21:15 MECCA. AFCON 2021 reigning historic champions, Senegal, will then face Benin on Saturday, 4 June from 22:00 MECCA, with runners up Egypt having their turn to face Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, 5 June, with studio analysis from 21:15 MECCA. Completing some of the big games from the Matchday 1 set, Morocco face South Africa on Thursday, 9 June from 21:15 MECCA.

On opening match day, beIN has also planned special Arabic programming on beIN SPORTS 3 for the 34th edition of the tournament, taking a nostalgic look back on AFCON’s historical past, with ‘Best Goals of AFCON’ at 16:30 MECCA, followed by a unique ‘AFCON 2021 Review’ show at 17:30 MECCA.

For the complete Matchday 1 football schedule, see below - for all other timings, please refer to the TV Guide: https://www.beinsports.com/en/tv-guide

DATE KICK-OFF (MECCA) TEAMS 1-Jun 19:00 (AR studio from 18:15) Libya vs. Botswana 22:00 Ghana vs. Madagascar 2-Jun 22:00 (AR studio from 21:15) Tunisia vs. Equatorial Guinea 3-Jun 22:00 Côte d'Ivoire vs. Zambia 4-Jun 19:00 Gambia vs. South Sudan 22:00 (AR studio from 21:15) Algeria vs. Uganda 22:00 (AR studio from 21:15) Mauritania vs. Sudan 22:00 Senegal vs. Benin 5-Jun 22:00 (AR studio from 21:15) Egypt vs. Equatorial Guinea 9-Jun 22:00 (AR studio from 21:15) Morocco vs. South Africa



