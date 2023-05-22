  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs Iraq prediction, possible lineups

2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs Iraq prediction, possible lineups

Published May 22nd, 2023 - 01:00 GMT
Iraq under 20 football team (image credit kooora.com)
Iraq under 20 football team (image credit kooora.com)

Iraq are set to lock horns with Uruguay on Monday night in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in Argentina.

Match date: Monday, May 22
Kick-off time: 21:00 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata

Uruguay vs Iraq probable lineups

  • Iraq possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Emad Mohammed

Hussein Hassan; Alai Ghasem, Roman Doulashi, Adam Rasheed, Sajjad Mohammed Mahdi; Ali Sadiq, Hayder Abdulkareem, Abdul-Razzak Qasim; Ali Jassim, Youssef Amyn 

  • Uruguay possible Xl (4-5-1)

Manager: Marcelo Broli

Facundo Machado; Alan Matturro, Facundo Gonzalez, Mateo Antoni, Sebastian Boselli; Fabricio Diaz, Anderson Duarte,  Matias Abaldo, Santiago Homenchenko, Juan de los Santos; Andres Ferrari

Prediction

Uruguay 2-2 Iraq: The two sides will give it their all but are likely to settle for a draw in the end.

Tags:Iraq under 20 football team2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...