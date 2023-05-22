2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs Iraq prediction, possible lineups

Iraq are set to lock horns with Uruguay on Monday night in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in Argentina.
Match date: Monday, May 22
Kick-off time: 21:00 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata
Uruguay vs Iraq probable lineups
Iraq possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Emad Mohammed
Hussein Hassan; Alai Ghasem, Roman Doulashi, Adam Rasheed, Sajjad Mohammed Mahdi; Ali Sadiq, Hayder Abdulkareem, Abdul-Razzak Qasim; Ali Jassim, Youssef Amyn
Uruguay possible Xl (4-5-1)
Manager: Marcelo Broli
Facundo Machado; Alan Matturro, Facundo Gonzalez, Mateo Antoni, Sebastian Boselli; Fabricio Diaz, Anderson Duarte, Matias Abaldo, Santiago Homenchenko, Juan de los Santos; Andres Ferrari
Prediction
Uruguay 2-2 Iraq: The two sides will give it their all but are likely to settle for a draw in the end.