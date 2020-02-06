37th GCC Volleyball Championship Kicks Off

The first volleyball team of Al-Kuwait Sports Club will face Qatari Police in the second round of the 37th GCC Volleyball Championship for Men at 7 pm on Thursday, Feb 6.

This match will be preceded by two other matches – one between the title holder “Dar Kulaib” from Bahrain and “Al-Sayyib” from Oman, and the other between “Al-Hilal” from Saudi Arabia and “Al-Ain” from the UAE.

The matches will be held at the Kuwait Sports Club hall.

The championship, which kicked off Feb 4, is scheduled to continue until Feb 11.The participating clubs are Al-Kuwait from Kuwait, Al-Sayyib from Oman, Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia, Qatari Police from Qatar, Dar Al-Kulaib from Bahrain, and Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates.

The technical meeting of the championship was held on Tuesday during which the names of the players of the teams and professionals were approved. Also, the colors of the clubs during the championship competitions were adopted, and the referees committee clarified during the meeting the most important new international laws in the sport.

In his role, Deputy Chair personof the supreme organizing committee for the championship Mohamed Al-Nisf welcomed the participating clubs and the GCC organizing committee for the game.

He affirmed that Kuwait is their second country, and that the organizing committee of the championship has dedicated all its capabilities to overcome any obstacle that could arise during the championship.

Al-Nisf highlighted that the relationship among the clubs from the GCC countries is great, and that such gatherings strengthen the bonds of love and brotherhood among the GCC youth under a sporty social atmosphere.