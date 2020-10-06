3rd Stage of October Roads Race for Bicycles Kicks Off in Lattakia

The third and final stage of October Roads Race for Bicycles on Tuesday kicked off in Joubat Burghal region in Lattakia countryside with the participation of elite bicyclists from the Russian Federation, Tatarstan, Tunisia, Palestine, Lebanon and local teams.

The length of the race track was divided into four different categories according to the age of the participants as follows: 40 years and above (one km-long road/ eight laps), men under 23 (1km-long road 15 laps), young men (1km- long road /10 laps) young females (1 km-long road/ 10 laps).

The race, which has gained international, Arabian and local media coverage, will conclude its activities on Tuesday afternoon through crowning the winners at Nasmat al-Jabal Resort in al-Qardaha countryside.

Earlier, the first stage of the race started from the village of al-Dalia in Lattakia countryside to the shrine of the Late President Hafez al-Assad in the city of Qardaha over a length of 48 km passing through several charming rural villages.

Meanwhile the second stage included a race from the roundabout of al-Amer restaurant in al-Qardaha countryside to Slunfieh town with length of 32 km.

The three-stage race was organized by the General Sport Federation in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Lattakia Governorate, and it conveys messages on Syria’s recovery and steadfastness of its people.