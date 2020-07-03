9 More NBA Players Test Positive for COVID-19

  1. Home
Published July 3rd, 2020 - 08:23 GMT
25 of 351 players contract virus ahead of resumption of games (Photo: AA)

The NBA and its players' association confirmed Thursday that nine additional players have tested positive for COVID-19.

''In test conducted of 344 NBA players between June 24-29, an additional nine players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Twenty-five of 351 players have tested positive since testing began on June 23,'' the league and the union for the players said in a joint statement. ''In tests conducted of 884 team staff between June 23-29,10 have tested positive for the coronavirus.''

The NBA will resume play July 30 with a 22-team format at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

