Abu Dhabi Allows Resumption of More Sports Activities with Covid Safety Measures

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) announced the resumption of additional sporting activities in the capital on Tuesday.

The list of approved activities now includes aquatic sport and swimming at public and private clubs. Individual training activities in martial arts and self-defence in private clubs will also be allowed to resume.

The announcement also noted that individual training conducted in open spaces for those under 12 years of age will be permitted for the following activities:

> Tennis

> Cycling

> Cricket

> Golf

> Equestrian sports

All the above activities have been permitted to resume, provided they adhere to all precautionary and safety measures, including periodic sterilization operations and approval from ADSC.