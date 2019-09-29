Abu Dhabi Sports Council Launches Abu Dhabi Schools Champions

Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Department of Knowledge and Education, has announced the launch of Abu Dhabi Schools Champions (ADSC), a new multi-sports league to develop and empower youth sports and athleticism and embed healthy lifestyles among schoolchildren in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement about this groundbreaking initiative was made at a press conference held at Abu Dhabi Sports Council in the presence of Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports, Humaid Abdulla, Director of Student Affairs of the Ministry of Education, Nasser Khamis, representing the Department of Education and Knowledge, and Hussein Murad, CEO of Inspiratus, the organizing company for the tournament.

ADSC will be open to all public and private schools, free of charge, encouraging the youth of Abu Dhabi to be active, gain tournament exposure at world-class standards and to be discovered by Abu Dhabi clubs.

Taking place across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi Schools Champions and targeting all 411 private and public schools to compete in seven sanctioned sports: football, basketball, volleyball, handball, athletics, swimming and gymnastics.

Partnering with Abu Dhabi Clubs, Abu Dhabi Schools Champions will create a pipeline of athletes for UAE clubs, through its talent identification platform. Scouts will be invited to all games to identify talents.

Speaking at the press conference, Al Awani said: ”We are proud to launch the Abu Dhabi Schools Champions today, with our partners the Ministry of Education and the Department of Education and Knowledge and which is paving the way for youth to cultivate their sporting talents and aptitudes, and encourage their passion to excel. The tournament is in line with the Council’s mission to advance sporting excellence and create home-grown sporting superstars and role models, while also encouraging healthy habits through sports from a young age that will become lifelong healthy lifestyles.

“Under the leadership of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Sports Council is committed to bring to life innovative and effective sports initiatives such as Abu Dhabi Schools Champions that serve all members of the entire community and raises their level of awareness in relation to the vital role of sports and specifically the role of school sports, which represents an essential pillar of sports development and excellence.”

The finals for all seven championships will be held in Abu Dhabi and will include an awards ceremony announcing the winners and recognising outstanding athletes. Registration began on Sunday and the season runs from November to March.