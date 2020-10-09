Abu Dhabi T10 Set to Return from January 28

The fast-paced and increasingly popular Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tournament will commence from January 28 to February 6, 2021.

The tournament will welcome leading players from the world cricket to Abu Dhabi early in 2021 following the decision to reschedule the event as a result of the Covid-19 global pandemic, according to a press release.

Once again the tournament will be hosted in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Cricket, with the sanction of the Emirates Cricket Board.

The tournament, which surged in popularity during the 2019 edition with over 1,24,000 fans descending on the Zayed Cricket Stadium and with a global television audience of over 80 million, will build upon the thriving popularity of the international game.

The rescheduled tournament dates will help Abu Dhabi Cricket to learn from the robust Covid-19 biosecurity safety and security protocols being implemented for the Dream 11 IPL 2020.

Sony Pictures Network India have also been confirmed to return as the official television host broadcaster for

Abu Dhabi T10 2020 for the second year in a row.

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council said: "T10 is fast, punchy, exciting cricket that engages fans of the sport like few other tournaments, so we are naturally thrilled to see the 2020 tournament going ahead early next year.

"The Abu Dhabi T10 has already well and truly confirmed itself within the top tier of the emirate's sports portfolio. We can't wait to welcome back the world's cricketing elite to Abu Dhabi in under four months and we have already commenced operational planning to ensure that the eight teams are hosted in a safe, bio-secure environment," Aref added.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Last year's edition of the tournament was an immense success, with over 80 million following the action globally. This provided us with a valuable opportunity to demonstrate the vibrant appeal of our emirate to a vast audience of potential visitors, 32.5 million of which were from India, which currently stands at the top source market for DCT Abu Dhabi. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Cricket and T Ten Sports Management to drive even more cricket enthusiasts to the emirate."

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Abu Dhabi T10 and Owner of T Ten Sports Management, in a joint statement with the T10 teams said: "This year has proved to be a hugely challenging one for sports, so we are absolutely thrilled that Abu Dhabi will be welcoming us from 28 January - 6 February, 2021 for the rescheduled tournament. The Abu Dhabi T10 will continue to grow stronger every year, so we are eagerly anticipating getting back at the crease in the UAE capital,"

As a sign of the Abu Dhabi Government's commitment to securing first class operational delivery of Abu Dhabi T10, T Ten Sports Management has also agreed to a partnership with Abu Dhabi Cricket to ensure the smooth running of the 2020 edition.

Abu Dhabi Cricket's Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Boucher commented, "We look forward to working in collaboration with T Ten Sports Management to ensure the efficient and safe delivery of the Abu Dhabi T10.

"The operations team here at Abu Dhabi Cricket have extensive experience in delivering world-class cricket matches and tournaments, including the ongoing 2020 Dream 11 Indian Premier League. We will continue to work in close partnership with Abu Dhabi government authorities to ensure the continued implementation of robust Covid-19 safety protocols to safeguard all those involved in the delivery of the tournament from players to staff."